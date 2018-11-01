Macau October GGR falls short of estimates

Macau gross gaming revenue increased 2.6% in October to 27.3B patacas, according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The mark for the period that included the Golden Week holiday falls short of the consensus estimate of +3.5% against a tough comparable to a year ago when growth was +22%.

YTD Macau gross gaming revenue is up 14.3%.

"It is important to keep in mind that GGR was negatively impacted during the period surrounding President Xi Jinping's trip to the region to attend the opening of the Hong Kong – Zhuhai – Macau bridge last week," reminds Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

