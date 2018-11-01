Vertex Pharma's Symkevi OK'd in Europe

The European Commission approves Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor), combined with KALYDECO (ivacaftor), for the treatment of cystic fibrosis patients at least 12 years old who have two copies of the F508del mutation in the CFTR gene or one copy of the F508del mutation and a copy of one of 14 mutations in which the CFTR gene shows residual activity.

The EMA's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products also recommended Orphan Drug status for the product in combination with ivacaftor.

The FDA approved tezacaftor/ivacaftor, branded as SYMDEKO, in February and Health Canada in June.