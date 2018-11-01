Reliance Steel names Hoffman as President/CEO, succeeding Mollins

Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) names current Executive VP and COO James Hoffman as its new President and CEO, effective Jan. 1.

Hoffman will succeed current President and CEO Gregg Mollins, who will remain on the company's board until his retirement in December 2019.

Hoffman joined RS’s executive management team in 2008 after 15 years at Earle M. Jorgensen Company, which RS acquired in 2006; he became RS's COO in 2016.

Mollins has spent 32 years at RS, including 20 years as COO and 16 years as President; he became CEO in 2015.