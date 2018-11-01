Volume drops sharply at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) says its revenue decline of 10% in Q3 was tied to favorable pricing being offset by volume/mix declines primarily within the snacks and meals divisions.

Volume was down 8.9% during the quarter, while SKU rationalization impacted revenue negatively by 2.3 percentage points. Pricing was up 1.7%, while divestitures cut into revenue growth by 20 bps.

Gross profit fell 50 bps to 16.3% of sales during the quarter.

Looking ahead, TreeHouse narrows its full-year EPS guidance range to $2.05 to $2.25 vs. $2.15 consensus.

