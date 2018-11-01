International business drags on Wayfair bottom line

Wayfair (NYSE:W) reports an adjusted EBITDA loss of $76.4M in Q3 vs. -$63M consensus. The adjusted EBITDA loss consisted of a $50.3M loss for the international business and $26.1M drop in the U.S.

The company's direct retail net revenue was up 43% $1.7B during the quarter.

Key Wayfair metrics: Active direct retail customers +35% to 13.9M, LTM revenue per active customers +8.6% to $443, orders per customers 1.84 vs. 1.75 a year ago, total orders delivered +47% to 6.9M, average order value $244 vs. $250 a year ago.

Shares of Wayfair are down 0.44% premarket to $109.80.

