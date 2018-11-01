Pilgrim's Pride slumps after earnings

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC) drop sharply after the company misses estimates with its Q3 report.

The company says it saw one of the most difficult pricing environments it has witnessed in the U.S. commodity chicken market during the quarter.

Gross profit fell 65% Y/Y to $169.7M during the quarter on the elevated cost of sales. Adjusted EBITDA was 5.8% of sales vs 16.6% a year ago.

PPC -6.57% premarket to $16.50 vs. a 52-week trading range of $16.30 to $38.39.

Previously: Pilgrim's Pride misses by $0.17, misses on revenue (Oct. 31)