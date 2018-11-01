Deutsche Bank attracts activist investment: WSJ

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) gains 3.6% in premarket trading in New York after Hudson Executive Capital LP, a New York-based activist hedge fund, disclosed a 3.1% stake in Deutsche Bank AG, a bet that the German bank's new chief can boost flagging profits, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The roughly $620M investment is Hudson's biggest and makes the hedge fund one of Deutsche Bank's five biggest shareholders.

Calling Germany's biggest lender "misunderstood and undervalued," Hudson's Douglas Braunstein believes the bank is taking the right steps under CEO Christian Sewing to revive its traditional banking businesses serving retail customers in Germany and European companies looking for deal advice, lending, and cash management.

