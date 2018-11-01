NXP Semiconductors +5.4% on Q3 beat on Auto strength

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) gains 5.9% on Q3 results that beat on revenue. Q4 guidance has total revenue from $2.315B to $2.465B (-6% to flat Y/Y) with $2.225B to $2.375B in Product revenue (-5% to 1% Y/Y).

Total NXP revenue came in at $2.45B (+2% Y/Y; +7% Q/Q) with $2.35B (+3% Y/Y; +7% Q/Q) from HPMS and $94M from Corp. & Other.

Segment breakdown: Automotive, $990M (+4% Y/Y); Secure Connected Devices, $717M (+1%); Secure Interface nad Infrastructure, $511M (+5%); Secure Identification Solutions, $133M (-4% on lower demand).

Total Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 53% and the operating margin was 30%. The GAAP operating margin was 90.4% as the result of the $2B termination fee associated with the failed Qualcomm takeover.

