Hanesbrands -2% after mixed quarter

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) trades lower after a mixed Q3 report and guidance update.

"We made progress on our long-term goals of continued organic sales growth, higher profit margins, and reduced debt leverage," sums up Hanesbrands CEO Gerald Evans Jr. on the quarter.

Q3 sales growth: Total +3%, organic +1%, activewear +7%, international +11%, innerwear -7%.

Looking ahead, the company expects Q4 sales of $1.70B to $1.74B vs. $1.70B consensus and Q4 EPS of $0.46 to $0.50 vs. $0.48 consensus. For the full year, Hanesbrands sees EPS of $1.69 to $1.73 vs. $1.74 consensus.

Shares of Hanesbrands are down 1.51% to $16.90.

