Stratasys +6.5% on Q3 beats, upside FY guidance

Statasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) surges 6.5% on Q3 results that beat revenue and EPS estimates. FY18 guidance has narrowed revenue from $670M to $680M (consensus: $672.51M; was: $670M to $700M), which is upside at the midpoint, and upside EPS of $0.50 to $0.55 (consensus: $0.41; was: $0.30 to $0.50).

Revenue breakdown: Product, $109.6M (consensus: $111.9M); Service, $52.4M (consensus: $50.3M).

Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 52.1% (consensus: 51.8%) with the operating margin at 5.1% (consensus: 3.3%).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Peers that could move on earnings: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), up 3% premarket and recovering from its earnings miss; Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET), Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB), and ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE).

