STORE Capital Q3 boosts lower end of year AFFO per share guidance range

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) boosts the lower end of its 2018 adjusted FFO per share guidance range from $1.78 to $1.81, bringing the range to $1.81-$1.84.

Also boosts 2018 annual real estate acquisition volume guidance, net of projected property sales, to $1.2B from $900M.

Expects 2019 AFFO per share of $1.90-$1.96 with real estate acquisition volume, net of projected property sales, of $1.1B.

The midpoint of its AFFO per share guidance is based on a weighted average initial cap rate on new acquisitions of 7.85% and target leverage in the range of 5½-6 times run-rate net debt to EBITDA.

Q3 AFFO per share of 47 cents, beating consensus by 3 cents; compare with 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $137M, up 24% from $110.5M in Q3 2017.

Originated $510.6M of gross investments representing 129 property locations during Q3, adding nine net new customers. These investments had a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.9%.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, STORE's real estate portfolio totaled $7.2B, representing 2,206 property locations, about 95% of which represents commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.