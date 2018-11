Pitney Bowes reaffirmed FY2018 guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) reports revenue rose 14% on a constant currency basis in Q3.

Equipment sales down 2.5% to $100.94M.

Business services sales up 58.3% to $363.53M.

Segment revenue: Commerce Services: $358M (+59%); Small & medium business solutions: $399M (-4%); Software Solutions: $76M (-19%).

Adjusted EBIT margin declined 250 bps to 11.7%.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: +11 to +15% (on a constant currency basis); Adjusted EPS: $1.15 to $1.30; Free cash flow: $300M to $350M.

