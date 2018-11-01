More on Government Properties Q3: Same-property cash NOI +2.0%

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) Q3 normalized FFO per share of 53 cents surpasses the average analyst estimate of 50 cents; vs. 41 cents a year ago.

Q3 same-property cash basis NOI increases 2.0% Y/Y; same-property NOI rises 0.6%.

Entered new and renewal leases during Q3 for an aggregate 182,220 rentable square feet at weighted average rents that were 0.4% below prior rents for the same space.

Entered agreements to sell 50 buildings for $438.5M since end of Q2.

93.3% of GOV's total rentable square feet was leased as of Sept. 30, 2018, compared with 94.0% as of June 30, 2018; on a same-property basis 94.6% was leased as of Sept. 30, 2018, unchanged from June 30, 2018.

Sees recording a loss on the sale of Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) shares of about $19.4M in Q4 2018.

Conference call at 11:00AM ET.

