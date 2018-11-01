Spotify -5% on Q3 revenue and profit beats, spend warning

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) drops 5.1% on Q3 results that narrowly beat revenue estimates with €1.35B compared to the €1.34B S&P Capital IQ consensus. The operating loss was above guidance with a reported €6M (guidance: $90M to $10M loss; consensus: €51.2M loss).

MAUS were 191M versus the 188M to 193M guidance and 191.8M.

*Premium subscribers were 87M (consensus: 86.9M; guide: 85M to 88M) with ARPU at €4.73 (consensus €4.74) and revenue at €1.21B (consensus €1.20B.)

Ad-supported had 109M MAUs compared to the 107.5M consensus. Revenue beat consensus with €142M versus €139.8M.

Operating margin outperformed with a reported -0.5%, up over 650 bps Y/Y, largely due to hiring shortfalls that continued into Q4. But the company warns that operating margins could decline for the foreseeable future as it increases R&D and content spend.

Q4 guidance: Revenue, €1.35-€1.55B (consensus: €1.49B); Operating profit/loss, €15M to -€35M (was: €20 to €100M loss); MAUs, 199-206M (was: 199M to 207M); Premium subscribers, 93M to 96M (was: 93M to 97M).

