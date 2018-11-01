Shell flat as Q3 profit jumps, stock buyback plan accelerated

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is flat pre-market after reporting in-line Q3 earnings, as “good operational delivery across all Shell businesses produced one of our strongest-ever quarters,” CEO Ben van Beurden says.

Shell says Q3 profit on a current cost-of-supplies basis - a number similar to the net income reported by U.S. oil companies - totaled $5.6B, up from $3.7B in the year-ago quarter, but the result on an adjusted basis came in slightly below the company-provided analyst consensus of $5.7B.

Q3 total oil and gas output fell 2% Y/Y to 3.6M boe/day, with production from its integrated gas unit sliding 8% to 924K boe/dat and upstream liquids production slipping 1% to 1.6M bbl/day; the company says maintenance was the main reason for the decline in the integrated gas unit, which is responsible for its LNG business.

Shell says lower maintenance and growth from new fields should result in upstream oil and gas production coming in 80K-120K boe/day higher in Q4 compared with a year earlier, when it totaled 2.78M boe/day.

Shell says Q3 cash flow from operations rose to $12.1B, enough to cover its cash dividend, interest payments, share buybacks and pay down debt.

The company said it would complete the second tranche of its $25B share buyback program by the end of January, repurchasing up to $2.5B worth of shares.

“The main takeaway is the very strong cash generation,” says Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel. “Continued buybacks are a pretty strong catalyst for the shares.”