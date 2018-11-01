Tempur Sealy -6% after soft guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) heads lower in early trading after the company falls short with its Q3 report and guidance update.

Revenue from the North America business was up 2.6% to $596M during the quarter, while international revenue rose 2.1% to $134M.

Gross margin was reported at 42.3% of sales vs. 43.9% consensus estimate. Operating margin fell 70 bps Y/Y to 13.4% of sales vs. 14.9% consensus.

Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy expects full-year EBITDA of $425M to $435M vs. $443M consensus.

Shares of TPX are down 5.86% in premarket trading to $43.50.

Previously: Tempur Sealy misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (Nov. 1)