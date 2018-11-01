Lumentum reports Q1 beats, mixed guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) reports Q1 beats with a 46% Y/Y revenue growth. Mixed Q2 guidance has downside revenue of $405 to $430M (consensus: $431.78M) and upside EPS of $1.60 to $1.75 (consensus: $1.52).

Revenue breakdown: Optical Communications, $301.1M (+49% Y/Y); Lasters, $44M (+25%).

Non-GAAP operating margin was 23.9% (+12% Y/Y) and gross margin was 40.3% (+6.3%).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

