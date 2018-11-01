Denali up 12% premarket on development deal with Sanofi

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) is up 12% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announced collaboration with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) aimed at developing a range of RIPK1 inhibitors to treat neurological and systemic inflammatory diseases.

Lead candidates are brain-penetrant DNL747 and DNL758, both targeting an enzyme called receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) that plays a key role in inflammation and cell death. The companies plan to evaluate DNL747 in Alzheimer's, ALS and MS and DNL758 in systemic inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Under the terms of the partnership, Sanofi will pay Denali $125M upfront, up to $1B or more in milestones and royalties on net sales in certain territories for DNL747 and globally for DNL758. Profits and losses will be equally shared for DNL747 in the U.S. and China.

Sanofi will fund Phase 1b and 2 studies for DNL747 in MS and ALS while Denali will fund studies in Alzheimer's. Phase 3 trials in all neurological indications will be funded on a 70/30 basis with Sanofi responsible for the larger share. Sanofi will fully fund all studies of DNL758 in systemic inflammatory diseases.