Gaslog +4.5% as shipping rates soar; considers buybacks, extra dividends

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) +4.5% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and a 20% Y/Y revenue increase, and saying it is considering extra dividends or a share buyback.

GLOG says strong demand for liquefied natural gas, new sources of supply coming onstream and limited availability of shipping capacity over the near-term are combining to create the potential for the recent strength in LNG shipping spot rates to be sustained through at least early 2019.

“We believe that if we’re correct in our assumptions ... we’ll be able to return capital to shareholders through share buybacks or special dividends,” CEO Paul Wogan tells Reuters.