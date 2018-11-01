W&T Offshore rises on Q3 earnings beat; share +9% pre-market

W&T Offshore reports Q3 production of 36,508 boe/day (3.4M boe), flat Y/Y on lower capex; however, the company says production exceeds the mid-point of the production guidance.

Sales volume was down 9% to 10,106Mboe

Adjusted EBITDA margin expands ~800bps to 60%; operating margin increases to 37.2% from 14.2%

Realized Prices: Crude oil: $69.57/bbl (+52%); NGL: $31.70/bbl (+44%); Natural gas: $2.85/Mcf (-4%).

Q4 production guidance: Oil and NGL: 1.9-2.1 MMBbls; Natural Gas: 7.4-8.2 Bcf; Total:18.8-20.7 Bcfe and 3.1-3.5 MMBoe.

(NYSE:WTI) shares rise 8.9% in pre-market trading

Previously: W&T Offshore beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)