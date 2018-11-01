More on Credit Suisse Q3: Summer slowdown, volatility cut client activity

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) says investor worries about U.S. dollar interest rate normalization--i.e., higher interest rates--trade tensions, and political uncertainty, combined with the usual summer season slowdown, reduced client activity.

Credit Suisse +0.6% in premarket trading in New York.

On track to achieve 2018 target of cumulative net savings of more than CHF4.2B.

Q3 adjusted pretax income of CHF856M ($850.5M), rose 38% Y/Y.

Q3 net revenue of CHF4.89B, down 13% Q/Q and down 2% Y/Y.

Q3 CET1 ratio 12.9% vs. 12.8% in Q2.

“Looking ahead to 2019, we anticipate further profit improvement from measures that are directly within our control, including the run-off of the Strategic Resolution Unit and lower funding and restructuring charges, which is expected to lift our Return on Tangible Equity to 10%-11% for 2019," says CEO Tidjane Thiam.

