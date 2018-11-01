INSYS up 6% premarket on encouraging data on opioid overdose nasal spray

INSYS Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) is up 6% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a pharmacokinetic study of its naloxone nasal spray in healthy volunteers.

Results showed that intranasally delivered naloxone reached significantly higher levels in blood plasma at all timepoints starting at two minutes compared to an intramuscular injection. High concentration levels were maintained for two hours.

The company says it will file a U.S. marketing application by the end of Q1 2019 after receiving the results from a nonclinical juvenile toxicity study.