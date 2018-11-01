Penn National Gaming -5% after disappointing numbers

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) trades lower after Q3 revenue and EBITDA marks fall short of consensus estimates.

Guidance from the casino operator also arrived on the disappointing side. Penn expects Q4 revenue of $1.15B vs. $1.24B consensus and full-year revenue of $3.58B vs. $3.69B consensus.

CEO update: "With the expected significant free cash flow to be generated from our expanded base of operations, we are well-positioned to embark on an active leverage reduction program while pursuing accretive strategic growth investments, as well as evaluating opportunistic returns of capital to shareholders through our current share repurchase authorization, which has approximately $75M remaining through next February."

Shares of Penn are down 5.23% in premarket trading to $23.03.

