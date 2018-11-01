Dominion Energy to sell 50% stake in Blue Racer Midstream for up to $1.5B

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) agrees to sell its 50% interest in the Blue Racer Midstream joint venture to P-E firm First Reserve and affiliated investment funds for as much as $1.5B, including $1.2B in cash and up to $300M payable through 2021 based on Blue Racer's performance.

Dominion says Blue Racer has become non-core to the company as it focuses on regulated energy infrastructure.

The announcement came alongside Dominion's report of better than expected Q3 earnings, as revenues rose 8.5% Y/Y to $3.45B.

The company narrows FY 2018 EPS guidance to $3.95-$4.10 from $3.80-$4.25 previously, vs. $4.13 analyst consensus estimate, and breaks out Q4 with EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.95 vs. $1.02 consensus.