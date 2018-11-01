Moleculin Bio up 12% premarket on encouraging WP1066 data

Thinly traded nano cap Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) is up 12% premarket on modestly higher volume in reaction to its announcement of encouraging results from a Phase 1 study of WP1066.

Bioavailability data from the first two cohorts showed measurable levels of the orally administered drug in blood plasma.

WP1066 inhibits the activated form of a protein called STAT3 which controls cancer by preventing gene transcription in cancer cells.

