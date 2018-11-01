BofAML: Marked App Store declines could ding Apple Services

Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees marked deceleration in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store downloads and revenue for October.

Revenue growth dropped to 11% Y/Y in the month from 20% Y/Y in September, 24% in August, and 26% in July.

The firm is surprised by the magnitude of the global deceleration since App Store revenues are based on a growing install base.

BofAML says Services revenue has tougher comps in the December quarter and sees the 25% growth consensus as somewhat aggressive. The App Store decline could cut a few growth points off of Services.

Apple reports earnings after the close today.

Source: Notable Calls.

Apple shares are up 0.25% premarket.

