Insperity updated FY2018 guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) reports revenues rose 16% in Q3, on 15% increase in the average number of worksite employees paid per month.

Gross margin rate improved 30 bps to 17.9.

Operating margin rate up 150 bps to 5.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA advanced 42.8% to $61.57M.

“Our refined business model is continuing to generate outstanding growth and profitability as demonstrated by the recent quarter and year-to-date results,” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. “We are in an excellent position to continue double-digit growth and profitability as we look forward to 2019.”

Q4 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA: $44M to $46M (+14% to +19%) Adjusted EPS: $0.63 to $0.67 (+15% to +22%).

FY2018 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA: $236M to $238M (+33% to +34%) Adjusted EPS: $3.69 to $3.73 (+51% to +52%).

