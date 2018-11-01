Medical Properties Trust 2018 NFFO guidance falls short of consensus

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) sees 2018 normalized FFO per share about $1.36, less than the $1.38 consensus estimate.

Medical Properties -0.4% in premarket trading.

Introduces 2019 guidance of normalized FFO per share of $1.42-$1.46; consensus estimate is $1.40.

2019 guidance assumes acquisitions of about $2.0B and keeping a conservative debt profile.

Q3 normalized FFO per share of 35 cents rises from 33 cents in the year-ago period.

Q3 revenue of $197.0M increases from $176.6M Y\Y.

During quarter, completed joint venture with Primonial Real Estate Investment Management, resulting in proceeds of about €1.14B and sold North Cypress Medical Center to Hospital Corporation of America for $148M.

