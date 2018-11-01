Wyndham Destinations tightens guidance

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) adjusts full-year guidance after posting its Q3 numbers.

The hotel brand operator expects FY18 revenue of $3.925B to $3.975B vs. $3.97B consensus and FY18 EPS of $4.77 to $4.85 vs. $4.74 to $4.94 prior range and $4.77 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $952M to $960M is anticipated vs. $955M to $975M prior view.

Wyndham CEO update on Q3: "Gross VOI sales increased 7%, further adjusted EBITDA increased 5% and we maintained margins while we continue to track ahead on new owner sales mix, which increased 330 basis points in the third quarter. We also meaningfully increased the pace of share buybacks in the third quarter, repurchasing $106 million in stock."

Wyndham fell 10% in the month ahead of the Q3 report. Shares are inactive in the premarket session.

