Marathon Petroleum -2% as weaker crack spreads weigh on refinery results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) -2.3% pre-market after reporting a slight Q3 earnings miss, as higher costs offset gains from cheaper crude.

MPC says total costs in Q3 jumped 22% Y/Y to $21.73B, partly due to some pension settlement charges.

Q3 income from operations totaled $1.4B vs. $1.58B in the year-ago quarter, as refining segment income fell 39% Y/Y to $666M from $1.1B in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by lower Midwest and Gulf Coast crack spreads; refinery utilization was 97% during the quarter.

Q3 midstream segment income from operations, which largely reflects MPLX, rose 91% to $679M from $355M a year ago, as results include $230M from the February dropdown of refining logistics and fuels distribution services to MPLX.

MPC says it plans to engage advisors and begin the process of assessing all options for its two MLPs, which could include MPLX acquiring Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) and ANDX acquiring MPLX.