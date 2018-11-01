Veeco Instruments plunges 29% on downside guidance, cyberattack disclosure

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) plunges 28.5% on Q3 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue, downside Q4 guidance, and a cyberattack disclosure.

Management blames the Q3 miss on softness in China across all of its businesses and a U.S. foundry putting its 7nm FinFET program on hold. (That’s GlobalFoundries, which has headquarters in California and indefinitely halted its 7nm program in August.)

Q4 guidance has Q4 revenue from $85M to $105M ($134.97M) and EPS of -$0.25 to -$0.09 (consensus: -$0.14).

In an 8-K filing, Veeco says it recently discovered an attack on its computer systems by “what appears to be a highly-sophisticated actor.” Veeco notified law enforcement and retained forensic experts to assist with the investigation. The company doesn’t know when or if it will determine the extent of the breach and its impact on the company.

