Floor & Decor rips 15% post-earnings gain

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) soars after topping estimates with both line of its Q3 report.

Sales were up 27% during the quarter to $436M, while operating income rose 20% to $34M. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 23% to $49M.

Looking ahead, the company sees FY18 revenue of $1.702B to $1.710B vs. $1.71B consensus and $1.696B to $1.710 prior view. FY18 EPS of $0.93 to $0.96 is anticipated vs. $0.96 consensus.

FND +15.3% premarket to $29.50.

Previously: Floor & Decor Holdings beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)