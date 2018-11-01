Chesapeake Energy +3% as Raymond James swings to bullish from bearish

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +3.1% ) pops at the open after Raymond James upgrades shares by two notches to Outperform from Underperform with a $5 price target, citing optimism over CHK's "transformative" $4B acquisition of WildHorse Resource.

"Not only does the transaction solve multiple issues (need to de-lever, increasing oil cut, future growth inventory), we think Chesapeake was able to acquire an attractive early stage operator at a rock-bottom price," RayJay's John Freeman writes.

CHK shares bounced more than 7% yesterday after slumping to a five-and-a-half-year low following news of the acquisition.