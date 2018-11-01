Shire Q3 revenues up 5%; non-GAAP EPS down 5%; loweres guidance

Shire PLC (SHPG -0.8% ) Q3 results: Revenues: $3,871.7M (+4.7%); Product sales: $3,752.8M (+6.2%); Royalties and other revenues: $118.9M (-27.4%).

Immunology: $1,197.2M (+12%); Hematology: $905M (-1%); Genetic Diseases: $381.4M (+6%); Neuroscience: $731.7M (+6%); Internal Medicine: $177.1M (+10%); Established Brands: $216.5M (+14%); Ophthalmics: $93.4M (+21%); Oncology: $50.5M.

Net Income: $537.2M (-2.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,119M; EPS: $1.75 (-3.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: $3.64 (-4.5%); CF Flow Ops: $857.6M (-18.7%).

2018 Guidance: Total Revenue: $15.3B - 15.8B from $15.4B - 15.9B; EPS: $7.17 - 7.77 from $7.30 - 7.90; Non-GAAP EPS: $14.77 - 15.37 from $14.90 - 15.50.

2020 Guidance: Revenue: $16.5B – 17.5B.

