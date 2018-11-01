National Retail Properties trims top end of 2018 AFFO range

Introduces 2019 adjusted FFO per share guidance of $2.76-$2.81, consensus at $2.76.

Sees acquisition volume of $550M-$650M in 2019 and disposition volume of $80M-$120M.

Q3 AFFO per share of 68 cents exceeds consensus estimate of 67 cents and improves from 65 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Portfolio occupancy of 98.7% at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. 98.5% at June 30, 2018 and 99.2% at March 31, 2018.

Previously: National Retail Properties reports Q3 results (Nov. 1)