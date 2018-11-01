Starbucks earnings on tap

Starbucks (SBUX +0.1% ) has traded in a narrow range over the last few days ahead of today's earnings report due out after the bell.

The crucial mark to watch is the company's update on U.S. same-store sales growth. While the consensus estimate is for a 2.9% gain, several analysts have dropped their forecasts slightly this week. SBUX's comparable sales are expected to increase 1.0% for the EMEA region and 0.1% in China/Asia Pacific.

Options trading on Starbucks implies a move of up or down 4% after the earnings report drops.