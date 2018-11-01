BT leaps 10.6% after boosting full-year outlook

BT (NYSE:BT) is soaring in U.S. trade out of today's open, up 10.6% after bright earnings guidance in its first-half results brought some sun in the usually gloomy European telecom sector.

It now sees 2018-2019 EBITDA coming in at the high end of a range of £7.3B-£7.4B.

For the first half, revenue fell slightly to £11.59B from £11.79B, but EBITDA climbed to £3.68B vs. a prior £3.61B.

Q2 revenue by segment: Consumer, £2.68B (up 4%); Business and Public Sector, £1.1B (down 3%); Wholesale and Ventures, £470M (down 8%); Global Services, £1.19B (down 6%); Openreach, £1.26B (flat).

EBITDA by segment: Consumer, £611M (up 6%); Business and Public Sector, £358M (up 1%); Wholesale and Ventures, £171M (down 10%); Global Services, £113M (up 40%); Openreach, £610M (down 3%).

The company's "firmly on an inflection path back to revenue stabilization," JPMorgan says.

It's still guiding to underlying revenues dropping about 2% for the full year, with normalized free cash flow coming in at £2.3B-£2.5B.

