Phillips 66, Renewable Energy eye major renewable diesel plant on west coast

Phillips 66 (PSX -0.9% ) and Renewable Energy Group (REGI -0.3% ) announce plans for the construction of a large-scale renewable diesel plant adjacent to PSX's Ferndale Refinery in Washington state.

The plant would utilize REG's BioSynfining technology for the production of renewable diesel fuel.

PSX says the proposed facility’s strategic location in Washington state would enable the movement of renewable fuels more efficiently to support West Coast and international fuel market demand.

The companies expect to make a final investment decision next year; if approved, production at the new facility would be targeted to start in 2021.