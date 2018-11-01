FCA US reports 16% growth for October sales

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +2.1% ) unit sales +16% to 177,391 vs. +9.2% forecast by Edmunds.

Retail sales were 141,200, accounted for 80% of all sales.

Fleet sales accounted for 20% of total sales.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -35% to 1,151 units; Chrysler +21% to 13,289; Jeep +9% to 72,800; Dodge +38% to 33,872; Ram +14% to 54,542; Alfa Romeo +44% to 1,737.

Notable model sales: Wrangler -1% to 13,318 units; Cherokee +15% to 18,598; Ram P/U +11% to 49,186; Durango +5% to 5,383.

2018 Fiat U.S. sales YTD +7% to 1,857,374 units.