Carl Icahn sues Dell alleging failed financial disclosure

Carl Icahn is suing Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) alleging the company didn’t disclose financial information related to its go-public plan of buying back its tracking stock.

Icahn calls the proposed deal a “conflicted transaction that benefits the controlling stockholders, at the expense of the DVMT stockholders.”

Dell wants to pay $21.7B in cash and stock to buy back shares tied to VMware (NYSE:VMW) so Dell can return to the public without an IPO.

Icahn owns a 9.3% stake in Dell.

