Applied Opto -4.8% as Rosenblatt slashes targets

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is 4.8% lower this morning after Rosenblatt reiterated its Sell rating and halved its price target.

It's trimmed its price target to $15 from $30 -- implying 19.7% further downside -- and slashed its revenue estimate to $30M from $96M for Q4, saying that a laser quality issue seems to have returned and the company expects no revenue from Facebook going forward. (h/t Notable Calls)