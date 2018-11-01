Ford -2% after U.S. October sales decline

Ford (NYSE:F) unit sales -3.9% to 192,616 vs. -5.0% forecast by Edmunds. Ford brand sales were down 3.4% during the month, while Lincoln brand sales dropped 15.0%.

Retail sales -4.9% to 140,901 units.

Fleet sales -1.2% to 51,715 units.

SUV sales +6.7% to 67,554 units.

Truck sales -4.9% to 88,725 units. F-Series sales -7.3 to 70,438 units.

Car sales -17.1% to 36,337 units.

Sales update from Ford management: "Our strategy to prioritize our trucks, SUVs and vans is paying off with October running at record level transaction pricing. Our sales mix continues to heavily favor these products, which last month represented 81 percent of sales. F-Series turned in its eighth straight month of sales above 70,000 trucks, while Ford SUVs are operating above the record pace they set last year and van sales continue to post strong gains."

YTD U.S. sales -2.5% to 2,133,895 units.