Guardion Health Sciences on deck for IPO
Nov. 01, 2018 9:59 AM ETGuardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI)GHSIBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- San Diego-based Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) has filed a preliminary prospectus for $10M IPO.
- The specialty health sciences company makes condition-specific medical foods, branded as Lumega-Z, that it says restores and replenishes the macular protective pigment in the eye, a risk factor for retinal diseases if depleted.
- It also has a device called the MapcatSF that measures macular pigment optical density.
- A little more than a year ago, it acquired the assets of VectorVision, a specialist in visual acuity testing.
- 2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Revenue: 0.4 (+257.0%); Operating Expenses: 3.9 (+148.0%); Net Loss: (4.1) (-173.3%); Cash Consumption: (2.4) (-140.0%).