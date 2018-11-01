Guardion Health Sciences on deck for IPO

  • San Diego-based Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) has filed a preliminary prospectus for $10M IPO.
  • The specialty health sciences company makes condition-specific medical foods, branded as Lumega-Z, that it says restores and replenishes the macular protective pigment in the eye, a risk factor for retinal diseases if depleted.
  • It also has a device called the MapcatSF that measures macular pigment optical density.
  • A little more than a year ago, it acquired the assets of VectorVision, a specialist in visual acuity testing.
  • 2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Revenue: 0.4 (+257.0%); Operating Expenses: 3.9 (+148.0%); Net Loss: (4.1) (-173.3%); Cash Consumption: (2.4) (-140.0%).
