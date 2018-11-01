Brookfield Property slips 2.8% after Q3 FFO per unit misses consensus

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) falls 2.8% after reporting Q3 FFO per unit of 31 cents, missing the consensus estimate of 38 cents; compares with 42 cents a year ago.

Q3 company FFO rose to $249M from $236M; the per-unit amount declined due to the increased number of units outstanding after it issued an 272M units for its GGP acquisition.

Growth was driven by the acquisition of GGP and improved same-property performance in core office operations, offset by income recognized on the sale of residential condominiums in the prior year and the negative impact of foreign exchange.

Q3 core office operations generated FFO of $136M, up from $126M in the year-ago quarter; occupancy 92.9% vs. 92.7% in Q2 and 91.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 core retail operations FFO of $146M vs. $128M a year ago; same-property occupancy 94.6% vs. 94.2% in Q2 and 95.4% in Q3 2017.

Q3 LP investments FFO of $74M fell from $88M in the year-ago quarter.

