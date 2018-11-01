Stocks try to squeeze out more gains following two-day rally

Stocks edge mostly higher at the open, looking to extend a two-day rally that has helped investors recoup some of their losses from October's bloodbath; S&P and Dow both +0.1%, Nasdaq flat.
"We are massively oversold," says Tom Lee, managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. "The message is to get aggressive and buy what was clobbered [and] to rotate out of the Defensives."
European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.1% and France's CAC -0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
In U.S. earnings, DowDuPont (+4.8%) and Cigna (+3.1%) reported better than expected quarterly earnings, but investors are focused on Apple, which will issue its report after the close.
Among S&P sectors, the materials group (+2%) is the early leader, followed by health care (+0.9%) and financials (+0.7%); utilities (-0.1%) is the only sector in the red.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the benchmark 10-year yield up a basis point to 3.16% and the two-year yield flat at 2.87%, and the U.S. Dollar Index -0.7% to 96.46, reversing a recent uptrend that saw the index touch a yearly high.
WTI crude oil -0.3% at $65.14/bbl.
