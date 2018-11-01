Stocks try to squeeze out more gains following two-day rally

Stocks edge mostly higher at the open, looking to extend a two-day rally that has helped investors recoup some of their losses from October's bloodbath; S&P and Dow both +0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

"We are massively oversold," says Tom Lee, managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. "The message is to get aggressive and buy what was clobbered [and] to rotate out of the Defensives."

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.1% and France's CAC -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

In U.S. earnings, DowDuPont ( +4.8% ) and Cigna ( +3.1% ) reported better than expected quarterly earnings, but investors are focused on Apple, which will issue its report after the close.

Among S&P sectors, the materials group ( +2% ) is the early leader, followed by health care ( +0.9% ) and financials ( +0.7% ); utilities ( -0.1% ) is the only sector in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the benchmark 10-year yield up a basis point to 3.16% and the two-year yield flat at 2.87%, and the U.S. Dollar Index -0.7% to 96.46, reversing a recent uptrend that saw the index touch a yearly high.