HBO blacked out for first time as Dish Network, AT&T lock horns (updated)

A carriage dispute with WarnerMedia (T +0.7% ) has blacked out HBO and Cinemax on Dish Network (DISH -0.6% ) and its Sling TV, in HBO's first distribution outage ever.

In a statement, Dish says AT&T (owner of Dish rival DirecTV) "seemingly intends to cut ties with competing distributors" and that it "attempts to force Dish to pay for customers who do not get HBO, in turn funding AT&T to give away HBO free-for-life to its own customers."

Dish attacked the Time Warner merger as the heart of the issue and says it welcomes binding, "baseball-style" arbitration to determine a fair market value for HBO and Cinemax.

Updated 11:05 a.m.: AT&T/WarnerMedia responds, “During our 40-plus years of operation, HBO has always been able to reach agreement with our valued distributors and our services have never been taken down or made unavailable to subscribers due to an inability to conclude a deal. Unfortunately, Dish is making it extremely difficult, responding to our good faith attempts with unreasonable terms. Past behavior shows that removing services from their customers is becoming all too common a negotiating tactic for them."