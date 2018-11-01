Strong organic growth sends Church & Dwight to all-time high

Church & Dwight (CHD +7.6% ) runs to an all-time high of $63.95 after Q3 earnings dazzle.

Organic sales growth of 4.7% during the quarter off a 2.6% increase in volume and 2.1% price/mix benefit. The company says eleven of 15 categories posted sales growth during the quarter and 9 have grown for at least 4 consecutive quarters.

Looking ahead, Church & Dwight sees full-year sales growth of at least 9% and EPS of $2.27 vs. $2.26 to $2.28 prior and $2.28 consensus.

