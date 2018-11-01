Samsung will compensate ill workers after mediator decision

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) will compensate former and current workers of its South Korea chip and display factories who have serious work-related illnesses.

The agreement came after a mediation panel suggested compensation.

The dispute goes back to the 2007 death of a chip factory worker with leukemia, which created concerns about safe working conditions.

The mediators asked Samsung to pay up to $132.7K for each employee with work-related diseases found to be caused by chemical exposure.

Samsung apologized in 2014 and said it would create a 100B won fund to compensate the affected workers and families.