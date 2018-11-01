UK closes in on Brexit financial services deal with EU: Reuters

Britain and the European Union are close to a deal giving UK-based financial services firms basic access to the EU's markets after Brexit, Reuters reports, citing a UK official.

The agreement would be based on the EU's existing system of financial market access known as equivalence--under which the EU grants foreign financial firms access to its market if it considers the foreign nation's rules equivalent or similar enough to the bloc's rules.

The difference between UK's current relationship with the EU and the equivalence system is that some financial sectors, such as insurance and commercial lending, aren't covered by equivalence.

As a result, some firms that operate their European businesses out of the UK may still have to set up operations in the EU to continue serving the European market.

