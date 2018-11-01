FreightCar of America slumps to 52-week low

Shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) are bid down 22% by investors in reaction to the company's Q3 earnings report.

FreightCar America cited very challenging pricing during the quarter and noted that production was impacted by a major line changeovers and planned upgrades.

A downgrade on RAIL by CL King to a Neutral rating to Buy isn't helping sentiment.

Shares of FreightCar America hit a 52-week low of $11.04 earlier in the session

Previously: FreightCar America misses by $0.22, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)